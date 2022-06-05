Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

06/05/2022 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian aluminium producer Rusal is seen on a board at the SPIEF 2017 in St. Petersburg

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland.

The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin.

Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived. Rio owns 80% of the refinery, while Rusal owns the remaining 20%.

Rusal's Australian unit Alumina and Bauxite Company (ABC) said in a Australian Federal Court filing that the circumstances required for Rio to step-in to take control did not exist and amounted to a breach of obligations, according to the court documents reviewed by Reuters.

Rio's move at QAL came shortly after the world's biggest iron ore miner severed all ties with Russian businesses over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special operation".

Australia banned the export of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia in March.

In the filings reviewed by Reuters, Rusal's subsidiary asks the federal court to restore its rights at QAL, and declare there would be no sanctions breach if its business continues there.

Rio declined to comment. Rusal, the world's second largest aluminium producer, could not be immediately reached for comment outside usual business hours.

Rusal was not directly targeted by Australian sanctions, but Rio's actions were triggered by sanctions on oligarchs Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, who own stakes worth 25.6% and 8% respectively in Rusal.

In 2018 Rusal was covered by U.S. sanctions against Russian businessmen and companies.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Renju Jose; Editing by Diane Craft and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Praveen Menon


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aBest career advice from 2022 commencements
RE
12:09aIndia bond yield at more than 3-year high tracking global crude
RE
12:08aBOJ's priority is to support economy with monetary easing -Kuroda
RE
12:06aMalaysia palm group warns of losses ahead from 'severe' labour crunch
RE
12:06aU.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit-sources
RE
06/05UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/05COLUMN-OPEC+ WORDS CONTRAST WITH SAUDI ACTION OF RAISING OIL PRICES : Russell
RE
06/05Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources
RE
06/05UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/05Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beston Global Food : Investor Roadshow Presentation
2Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube vid..
3Continued strong product pricing and operational update
4Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits -offic..
5Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east

HOT NEWS