Aug 5 (Reuters) - The engine room of Russia's SIG tanker near Crimea was damaged as a result of a sea drone attack, Russia's Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said early on Saturday.

"The SIG tanker ... received a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side, preliminarily as a result of a sea drone attack," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties, it said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Warsaw; Editing by William Mallard)