Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Sberbank closing London investment arm, says lender

04/01/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Sberbank logo and Russian flag through broken glass

(Reuters) -Russian lender Sberbank said on Friday it was winding down operations at its investment arm in London, which Britain's financial watchdog said was "operationally unable to make payments" following sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Sberbank is ceasing the operation of its London office, Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited. We are in contact with the local regulator, the FCA, and in accordance with the law we will close our activities, fulfilling all obligations to our clients," Sberbank said in a statement, referring to the Financial Conduct Authority.

It said key members of staff were still working in their current roles.

The FCA said it had appointed two people oversee the administration, a form of creditor protection that often precedes bankruptcy.

The FCA said sanctions had caused Sberbank's investment arm to become "operationally unable to make payments despite the firm having sufficient assets to cover its liabilities."

"Having considered the firm's position, the directors concluded that the firm is insolvent and applied to court to place the firm into special administration," the statement said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40pWall St edges up as payrolls report keeps Fed on track
RE
02:38pCompanies with euro gas contracts should not meet Russia's rouble demand, EU says
RE
02:37pMissiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region and there are casualties, says governor
RE
02:36pMissiles hit Ukraine's Odesa region and there are casualties, says governor
RE
02:35pU.S. liquefied natural gas exports rise 16%, to new record
RE
02:33pRussia's Sberbank closing London investment arm, says lender
RE
02:22pU.S. to end COVID order blocking asylum seekers at border with Mexico
RE
02:22pSoy extends slide after record U.S. acreage forecast, corn mixed
RE
02:18pBrazil Trade Surplus Widened in March as Exports Increased
DJ
02:16pU.S. reaches settlement with S&P Global over Ukraine-related sanctions breaches
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Charah : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
2J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows
3Li Auto Inc. March 2022 Delivery Update
4Ameriwest Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Spin-Out of ISM Resources Cor..
54D pharma : Annual Report and Account for the year ended 31 December 20..

HOT NEWS