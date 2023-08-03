* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The rouble's weakening will have no significant impact on Sberbank's net profit, the financial chief of Russia's largest bank said on Thursday, while also playing down the risks of interest rate hikes.

Taras Skvortsov said the bank, which reported record quarterly profits on Thursday, was well hedged against the risks of higher rates. The central bank hiked its key rate by a larger-than-expected 100 basis points to 8.5% on July 21.

