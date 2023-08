Today at 02:57 am

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Thursday reported a record quarterly profit of 380.3 billion roubles ($4.05 billion) in the second quarter of the year.

Sberbank did not provide a comparison with the year-ago period.

