Russia's Sechin warns of 'acute' oil shortage amid drive for green energy

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the
head of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Saturday
the world was facing an acute oil shortage in the long-term due
to underinvestment amid a drive for alternative energy, while
demand for oil continued to rise.
Russia, which heavily relies on revenues from oil and gas
sales, has pledged to cut greenhouse emissions but lags behind
many countries in the development of renewable energy sources,
such as solar and wind power as well as hydrogen.
Rosneft is the world's second-largest oil producing company
by output after Saudi Aramco. It produces more than 4 million
barels of oil per day.
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, told an
online session of St Petersburg's economic forum that it was
hard to predict when the global economy would recover from the
COVID-19 pandemic due to "lots of uncertainties" and slow
vaccination programmes in some regions.
"Long-term stability of oil supply is at risk due to
underinvestment," he said.
One of the reasons for underinvestment is energy majors
trying to raise shareholder income via share buybacks and
dividend increases, he added.
He expected some shortages to kick in from the second half
of 2021.
Sechin also warned that new government subsidies and tax
breaks to companies for a speedy decarbonisation of the economy
would put a higher burden on state budgets, making alternative
energy expensive.
Meanwhile, a court order to deepen carbon cuts for Shell
was a new form of risk for oil majors, he said.
A Dutch court last month ordered the Anglo-Dutch company to
slash its global greenhouse gas emissions, which stood at around
1.6 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2019, by 45% by 2030.
Sechin also cited an energy crisis in Texas last February as
an example of over-reliance on alternative energy sources.
