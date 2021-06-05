Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's Sechin warns of 'acute' oil shortage amid drive for green energy

06/05/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds detail, quotes, changes dateline)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, the head of Russian oil major Rosneft, said on Saturday the world was facing an acute oil shortage in the long-term due to underinvestment amid a drive for alternative energy, while demand for oil continued to rise.

Russia, which heavily relies on revenues from oil and gas sales, has pledged to cut greenhouse emissions but lags behind many countries in the development of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power as well as hydrogen.

Rosneft is the world's second-largest oil producing company by output after Saudi Aramco. It produces more than 4 million barels of oil per day.

Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, told an online session of St Petersburg's economic forum that it was hard to predict when the global economy would recover from the COVID-19 pandemic due to "lots of uncertainties" and slow vaccination programmes in some regions.

"Long-term stability of oil supply is at risk due to underinvestment," he said.

One of the reasons for underinvestment is energy majors trying to raise shareholder income via share buybacks and dividend increases, he added.

He expected some shortages to kick in from the second half of 2021.

Sechin also warned that new government subsidies and tax breaks to companies for a speedy decarbonisation of the economy would put a higher burden on state budgets, making alternative energy expensive.

Meanwhile, a court order to deepen carbon cuts for Shell was a new form of risk for oil majors, he said.

A Dutch court last month ordered the Anglo-Dutch company to slash its global greenhouse gas emissions, which stood at around 1.6 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2019, by 45% by 2030.

Sechin also cited an energy crisis in Texas last February as an example of over-reliance on alternative energy sources. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Potter and Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTER RAO UES -2.73% 5.018 End-of-day quote.-5.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 71.6 Delayed Quote.38.07%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -0.40% 7.564 Delayed Quote.34.11%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.14% 35.35 End-of-day quote.1.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.18% 72.85 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
WTI 0.92% 69.38 Delayed Quote.42.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aG7 FINANCE MINISTERS' MEETING, JUNE 2021 : communiqué
PU
07:33aG7 nations reach historic deal to tax big multinationals
RE
07:31aMali gold mining revenue rises 13% in 2020 due to higher prices
RE
07:30aGermany's Scholz hails "historic" G7 tax deal
RE
07:30aGerman finmin scholz says g7's "historic" tax decision means companies will no longer be able to dodge taxes by booking profits in low-tax countries
RE
07:20aFrench finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'
RE
07:15aEthiopia's ministers approve 18% rise in 2021-2022 budget -PM
RE
07:15aG7 finance ministers agree global minimum tax of at least 15%
RE
07:06aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA  : GST Revenue collection for May 2021
PU
07:05aG7 tax agreement provides level playing field-UK's Sunak says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
2AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze
3APPLE INC. : G7 nations reach historic deal to tax big multinationals
4ANALYSIS: With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
5SOLVAY SA : Morgan Stanley hires ex BofA banker Rizzo to drive European client push - sources

HOT NEWS