Russia's Shoigu visits troops involved in Ukraine operation- ministry

06/26/2022 | 04:22am EDT
(Corrects to show that Shoigu visited troops involved in the Ukraine operation, according to the defence ministry. It was not immediately clear whether or not he visited Ukraine.)

June 26 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russian troop units involved in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

"At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas," the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
