Russia's Shoigu visits troops involved in Ukraine operation- ministry

(Corrects to show that Shoigu visited troops involved in the
Ukraine operation, according to the defence ministry. It was not
immediately clear whether or not he visited Ukraine.)
June 26 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
inspected Russian troop units involved in Ukraine, the defence
ministry said on Sunday.
"At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei
Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current
situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main
operational areas," the ministry said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if
Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)