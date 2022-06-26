Log in
Russia's Shoigu visits troops involved in Ukraine operation- ministry

06/26/2022 | 10:57am EDT
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspects Russian troop units engaged in Ukraine-Russia conflict

(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russian troop units involved in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

"At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas," the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the visit took place or if Shoigu had visited Ukraine itself. (This story corrects to show that Shoigu visited troops involved in the Ukraine operation, according to the defence ministry. It was not immediately clear whether or not he visited Ukraine.)

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
