Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia's Shoigu warns of 'uncontrolled escalation' in Ukraine conflict

10/23/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gestures during a news conference after talks between Italy and Russia in Rome

(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending towards "uncontrolled escalation".

In a phone call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb" in the conflict, without providing evidence to support the suggestion that Ukraine might use such a weapeon.

"They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating," the defence ministry said in a readout of the call. "It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation."

A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

The defence ministry did not provide any further information on its statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:50aPhilippines sees room for LNG despite renewables push
RE
08:41aUganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital
RE
08:23aSaudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment
RE
08:22aIran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says
RE
08:13aRussia's Shoigu warns of 'uncontrolled escalation' in Ukraine conflict
RE
07:52aItaly's Illycaffe to pay global employee bonus, CEO tells paper
RE
07:21aThe power of one: Xi solidifies grip at party congress
RE
07:10aRussian military plane crashes into residential building in Irkutsk - regional governor
RE
07:02aThe destiny of Britain is Europe, Brexit was a "mirage" - EU politician Breton
RE
06:30aHungary's Orban pledges to preserve economic stability as crisis looms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
4Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
5Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain invest..

HOT NEWS