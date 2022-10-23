Russia's Shoigu warns of 'uncontrolled escalation' in Ukraine conflict

In a phone call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb" in the conflict, without providing evidence to support the suggestion that Ukraine might use such a weapeon.

"They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating," the defence ministry said in a readout of the call. "It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation."

A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

The defence ministry did not provide any further information on its statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Goodman)