  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russia's Transneft says it is not cutting oil flows to Poland and Germany

10/13/2022 | 05:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a production facility owned by Transneft oil pipeline operator in Konstantinovo

(Reuters) - Russia's Transneft said on Thursday that it was continuing to pump oil towards Germany via Poland and had not reduced flows since an oil leak was detected in the Polish section of the Druzhba pipeline.

"We have not reduced transportation to Poland, they have dealt with the technical problem," Sergei Andronov, the company's vice president said.

Europe has been on high alert over the security of its energy infrastructure since explosions caused huge gas leaks last month from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating the blasts.

The cause of the Druzhba pipeline leak, which was discovered on Tuesday evening, is not yet known, but Poland said it was investigating and will carry out repairs.

Germany said on Wednesday it was receiving less oil following the leak but still had adequate energy supplies.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.84% 93.01 Delayed Quote.22.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.11% 63.3 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
WTI 0.80% 87.728 Delayed Quote.17.63%
