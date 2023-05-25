Russia's Wagner starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut - Prigozhin

Today at 02:59 am Share

(Reuters) - Russia's Wagner mercenary group has started withdrawing its forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published on Thursday.

Prigozhin announced the capture of Bakhmut on Saturday after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. He said his fighters would pull out and regular Russian troops would move in to replace them. (Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan)