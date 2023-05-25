Prigozhin announced the capture of Bakhmut on Saturday after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. He said his fighters would pull out and regular Russian troops would move in to replace them.
(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan)
(Reuters) - Russia's Wagner mercenary group has started withdrawing its forces from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published on Thursday.
Prigozhin announced the capture of Bakhmut on Saturday after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. He said his fighters would pull out and regular Russian troops would move in to replace them.
(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|80.0550 RUB
|-0.03%
|+0.43%
|-
|2146.15 PTS
|-0.29%
|+0.59%
|-
Australia says it cannot cancel existing PwC contracts given legal constraints
Malaysia's Khazanah prices $1.5 bln sukuk, conventional bond offerings -term sheet