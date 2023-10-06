Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit for January-September narrowed to 1.7 trillion roubles ($17.1 billion), the finance ministry said on Friday, as Moscow's revenues recovered thanks to higher oil prices and the weakening rouble.

Defence spending will account for almost one third of Russia's total budget expenditure in 2024, the government's draft plans published last month show, as Moscow diverts ever more resources towards prosecuting its war in Ukraine.

In the first nine months of last year, Russia posted a surplus of 203 billion roubles, but a barrage of Western sanctions, including oil price caps and an embargo on seaborne oil exports, have squeezed export revenues since then.

Despite high inflation, double-digit interest rates and the rouble losing around a quarter of its value this year to trade above 100 per dollar, President Vladimir Putin has

extolled

his country's resilience against Western sanctions.

He said on Thursday Russia had posted a budget surplus of more than 660 billion roubles in the third quarter.

Higher prices for oil, the lifeblood of Russia's economy, and the weak rouble have helped Moscow narrow the budget deficit in recent months. Energy revenues are likely to keep recovering in October due to tax changes and high commodity prices.

The deficit, at 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in January-September according to preliminary finance ministry data, has gradually come down since the beginning of the year, when huge spending increases had analysts expecting Russia's budget shortfall to hit as much as 5% or 6% of GDP. ($1 = 99.4250 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)