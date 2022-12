Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit in 2022 and 2023 is expected to be around 2% of GDP, the Interfax news agency cited Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Thursday.

He added that it was too early to talk about the impact the Western price cap on Russian oil would have on Russia's budget, but that Moscow was "preparing a response". (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)