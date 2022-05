May 31 (Reuters) - The strength of the Russian rouble in recent weeks has been driven by a drop in imports and Russia refraining from foreign currency purchases for the state coffers under its fiscal rule, a top bank official said on Tuesday.

First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeva also said there were no discussions about imposing negative interest rates on dollar and euro deposits with banks for retail clients, only for corporate ones. (Reporting by Reuters)