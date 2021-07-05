Russia's economic recovery faces COVID-19, inflation headwinds

* Russia's GDP up 10.9% in Jan-May
* COVID-19 numbers are growing despite vaccination campaign
* Daily COVID-19 cases highest since January
* Restrictions, higher rates seen hurting businesses
* Bank of Russia expected to raise rate on July 23
MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia's economy has been
recovering robustly in the past few months, a boon for
authorities ahead of elections, but an abrupt surge in COVID-19
cases and the need to raise interst rates to combat inflation
are challenging further growth.
After shrinking 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction in 11
years, the Russian economy was on the mend thanks to a rebound
in consumer demand and high prices for oil, its key export,
prompting a series of upgrades to its economic outlook.
The central bank expects the economy to grow 3-4% this year,
despite its three rate increases aimed at reining in stubbornly
high inflation. But an expected fourth rate hike, to at least 6%
in July, and prospects of even more expensive lending could take
its toll on business activity.
The economy reached its pre-pandemic level by the middle of
this year, when Russia took a hit from a new surge in COVID-19
cases blamed on a new highly-infectious Delta variant.
"The foundations are in place for the recovery to continue
in Q3, but the latest virus wave and the possibility of a
further tightening of containment measures pose a key threat,"
Capital Economics research firm said in a note.
Having offered free vaccination in late 2020 and nearly
returned to normal life in 2021, with cafes and gyms open as
usual and many people working from offices, Moscow reported a
record 9,120 daily increase in COVID-19 cases on June 19.
The city of more than 12 million people responded with
mandatory vaccination for a wide group of citizens. This model
was adopted by other regions that also imposed wider
restrictions, sparking wide public discontent ahead of the
September parliament elections.
In the second quarter of 2020, when lockdowns and other
COVID-19 restrictions were in place, real disposable incomes in
Russia plunged by the most in 20 years and the economy shrank
9.6%.
The capital city also launched a QR-code system: customers
of cafes and restaurants need to present a QR-code showing they
have been vaccinated, had an infection indicating immunity or
have recently tested negative, before getting served.
On the day QR-codes went operational, an Italian cafe in
central Moscow saw only one client with a code while other
orders were for delivery, with revenues falling to around a
sixth of previous levels, the cafe's manager Olga told Reuters.
While queues for vaccination centres across Russia have
increased recently, many people are looking for ways to avoid
the shot.
Larisa, 49, who sells shoes at a shopping mall in a Moscow
suburb, said she was afraid of the vaccination because of kidney
problems. At first, she decided to buy a fake vaccination
certificate but after authorities threatened to punish this with
jail terms, she decided to quit her job.
"A combination of high inflation, tight monetary and fiscal
policies, amid the worsening epidemiological situation,
persistently high geopolitical risks and the threat of increased
risk aversion could choke off the economic recovery in 2H21,
especially in the consumer segment," BCS Brokerage said.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; additional reporting by Olesya
Astakhova and Gleb Stolyarov
Editing by Katya Golubkova and Toby Chopra)