Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's invasion of Ukraine at 'bit of a stalemate' -U.S. intel official

05/10/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Senate Intelligence Committee holds hearing on worldwide threats in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine is at a "bit of a stalemate" and Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing for a long conflict, top U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday.

Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.

Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by Ukrainian resistance.

"The Russians aren't winning and the Ukrainians aren't winning and we're at a bit of a stalemate here," Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He added that so far, between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that while Russia had made no major gains in Donbas, its troops were making incremental progress.

The war has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow has little to show for it beyond a strip of territory in the south and marginal gains in the east.

Putin exhorted Russians to battle in a defiant Victory Day speech on Monday but was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine despite Western warnings that he might use his Red Square address to order a mobilization.

During the same hearing, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said a Russian victory in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine might not end the war.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told lawmakers.

She said the United States had indications that Russia wanted to extend a landbridge to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria.

"Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities ... the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory," Haines said.

TACTICAL NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Western concern at the risk of nuclear war increased after Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24 with a speech pointedly referring to Moscow's nuclear forces and warning that any attempt to get in Russia's way "will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history."

Russia said last month it plans to deploy its newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the United States, by autumn.

Asked about the prospect of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons, Berrier said: "Right now, we do not see that."

Haines said earlier that the intelligence community believes Putin would authorize the use of nuclear weapons only if he perceived an existential threat to the Russian state.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he was worried Putin did not have a way out of the Ukraine war. Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter and Howard Goller)

By Patricia Zengerle, Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42pPain not over for U.S. bond market but some see yields nearing their peaks
RE
03:39pMusk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
RE
03:39pChicago grains firm after planting-inspired decline
RE
03:37pChina rebukes U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website
RE
03:37pChina rebukes U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website
RE
03:32pCelebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston
RE
03:29pLeonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine's first president, dies at 88
RE
03:27pRussia's invasion of Ukraine at 'bit of a stalemate' -U.S. intel official
RE
03:24pU.S. House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday -Pelosi
RE
03:22pU.S. House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday -Pelosi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Siltronic AG reports very good Q1 and expects positive business develop..
2Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive
3STELLANTIS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Corestate reports figures for the first quarter of 2022 ? business affe..
5Hyzon Motors plans to accelerate decarbonization through Repower progra..

HOT NEWS