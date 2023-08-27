MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia's Investigation Committee said on Sunday the results of genetic tests had confirmed the identities of the 10 people who died in a plane crash last Wednesday and that they included the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)
Today at 06:35 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|94.5500 RUB
|0.00%
|+0.96%
|-
|2266.40 PTS
|-0.88%
|+1.30%
|-
All our articles
Massachusetts court rejects Robinhood's challenge to state investment advice rule
August 25, 2023 at 10:52 am