Russia's national depository to replace Citi as Eurobond servicing agent

June 2 (Reuters) - Russia is replacing Citibank, which has
stopping servicing the country's Eurobonds, with its own
National Settlement Depository, the finance ministry said on
Thursday, as it risks its first major external debt default in
over a century.
Sanctions imposed by Western countries and their allies on
Russia after it started what it calls a "special military
operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24 have all but excluded the
country from the global financial system.
The lapse last month of a key U.S. license allowing Russia
to make payments put the prospect of the country defaulting back
into focus.
But Russia says it has cash and is willing to pay, refusing
any talk of default. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on
Monday that Moscow would continue to service its external debts
in roubles.
On Thursday, the finance ministry said Citibank stopped
acting as the fiscal, transfer and paying agent as well as the
registrar from May 24 on four Eurobond issues maturing in 2023,
2028, 2042 and 2043.
"The function of the paying agent and other functions for
the indicated bond issues were transferred to National
Settlement Depository in accordance with the law of the Russian
Federation," the finance ministry said.
Russia is now considering paying Eurobond holders by
applying the mechanism it uses to process payments for its gas
in roubles, though investors said the move would not enable
Russia to avoid a historic default on debt.
The finance ministry also said on Thursday that a delay in
payments on its Russia-2022 Eurobond that were due on April 4
was solely caused by "unlawful actions" of foreign financial
intermediaries.
It said it was ready to consider and, if necessary, settle
bilaterally all claims regarding its debt obligations on the
Russia-2022 Eurobond.
