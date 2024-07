MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian oil production is close to the quotas agreed within the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

He did not detail production data.

Russia conceded last month that its oil production in May had exceeded quotas set by the OPEC+ group of major oil producing countries, while pledging to meet its obligations.

