Russia's war delivers massive boost to Australia's commodities: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 4 (Reuters) - The impact on
commodity prices of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has largely
focused on crude oil and natural gas in Europe, but a massive
surge in Australia's forecast earnings from natural resources
shows the wider impact.
Australia's government forecaster said in its latest
Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released on Monday, that
earnings from commodity exports would rise to a record A$424.9
billion ($318 billion) for the fiscal year to June 30, 2022.
This is up a full third from earnings in 2020-21, and also
up nearly A$50 billion since the December quarter report.
Driving the jump, says the Office of the Chief Economist at the
Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, is the
upsurge in the price of energy commodities since Moscow's Feb.
24 attack on its neighbour.
It's also likely that the government is being cautious with
its forecasting, with the price assumptions likely to be below
what is actually achieved over the year to June 30.
Iron ore is Australia's biggest commodity earner. While this
is expected to remain the case, the government actually expects
revenue from the steel raw material to drop this fiscal year
compared to last.
Iron ore export earnings are forecast at A$135 billion for
the 2021-22 year, down from A$158 billion in 2020-21, with lower
prices the culprit given that volumes are expected to rise to
897 million tonnes from 867 million.
But the price assumption used for iron ore for the 2021-22
year is $118 a tonne. That is likely to prove on the low side,
given the spot price is now $160.01, and has only been below the
assumed average price for about 12 weeks of the nine months so
far in the current fiscal year.
Iron ore has seen some impact from the Russian conflict with
Ukraine, mainly centred around expectations of tighter steel
markets as buyers self-sanction purchases from Russia. That has
led to the expectation that steel mills in Asia will produce
more in order to make up for lost Russian supplies.
But the resources that have surged in the wake of Russia's
action, which Moscow refers to as a "special military
operation", are energy commodities such as coal and liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
Australia's LNG exports are forecast to earn A$70 billion in
2021-22, more than double the A$32 billion for the previous
fiscal year, even though volumes are expected to rise modestly
to 82 million tonnes from 77 million.
The jump is due to the forecast price rising to A$16 a
gigajoule, which is about $11.99 per million British thermal
units (mmBtu).
Asian spot LNG prices <LNG-AS> have been above this level
since the start of the fiscal year, reaching a record $48.30 per
mmBtu in late December. But the bulk of LNG is sold under crude
oil-linked long-term contracts, and therefore would have been
sold at prices well below the spot level.
Nonetheless, the strength in LNG prices is likely to
continue as long as Europe seeks alternatives to Russian
pipeline gas.
STELLAR COAL
Australia is the world's largest exporter of metallurgical
coal, used in steelmaking, and it's this commodity = which
largely flies under the radar - that is the standout performer.
Earnings from metallurgical coal, also known as coking coal,
are forecast to almost triple to A$65 billion in 2021-22 as the
expected price for the year jumps to $348 a tonne from $123 in
2020-21.
Again, this price forecast looks cautious. The Singapore
Exchange contract has traded above this level since the
start of year, including a surge to a record of $635 a tonne in
mid-March, followed by a retreat to a still-elevated $480 on
April 1.
Russia is a significant exporter of coking coal, supplying
about 30% of Europe's needs, and if self-sanctioning by European
steel mills does occur, an already tight seaborne market is
going to face further challenges.
Russia is also a major exporter of thermal coal, used mainly
for power generation, ranking behind Indonesia and Australia.
Prices for thermal coal have also surged, with the
Australian benchmark Newcastle Weekly Index, as
assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, hitting an
all-time high of $379.69 a tonne in mid-March, before declining
to $262.30 by April 1.
Nonetheless, thermal coal prices remain well above the
Australian government's forecast of $193 a tonne for the 2021-22
year. The forecast level would already result in export earnings
of A$45 billion, nearly three times the A$17 billion recorded
for the prior year.
It's not just energy commodities getting a boost, given
Russia is also a major exporter of metals.
Australia expects earnings from aluminium exports to rise to
A$5.8 billion from A$3.9 billion, nickel to go to A$7 billion
from A$3.9 billion and copper to A$13 billion from A$12 billion,
even though export volumes of the industrial metal are expected
to decline by 6.9% in 2021-22.
Overall, it's clear that the Russia-Ukraine crisis is going
to deliver Australia, and other diversified commodity exporters,
a massive earnings boost.
How long it lasts will depend on whether the conflict can be
resolved and Russia re-admitted to the Western world's
economies, and how widespread self-sanctioning of Russia's
commodity exports becomes.
