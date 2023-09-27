Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer prices leapt almost 0.3% in the week to Sept. 25 in the days after the Bank of Russia hiked interest rates to 13%, the statistics service said on Wednesday, illustrating the difficulties Moscow is facing in keeping inflation under wraps.

The central bank made an emergency 350-basis-point hike in mid-August to 12% after the rouble plummeted past the 100 mark to the dollar and its subsequent rate increase on Sept. 15 has not significantly cooled inflation or elicited much rouble strengthening.

The central bank has said that the rouble rate would likely be well into triple digits had it not acted.

Weekly consumer prices rose 0.28% in the week to Sept. 25, said Rosstat, up from a 0.13% increase the week before.

Since the start of the year, prices have risen 4.32%, it added, a slower pace than in the same period of 2022, when Russia was gripped by double-digit price rises.

The bank targets inflation at 4%. It expects annual inflation to end the year in the 6-7% range.

Double-digit interest rates and the possibility of more hikes down the road have come at a bad moment for Russia's economy as the impact of higher industrial production and soaring defence spending wane, Russian economists said this month.

Russian households regularly cite inflation as their main concern, with many having no savings after a decade of economic crises and rising prices that have dragged down living standards. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)