Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia's weekly inflation at zero as rates meeting looms

06/01/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Local resident Maria Komissarova visits a supermarket in the Siberian town of Tara

(Reuters) - Russia recorded flat consumer prices after modest deflation the week before, data showed on Wednesday, ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting scheduled for June 10.

Weekly inflation spiked to 2.22% in early March, soon after Russia started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, but has been slowing since, capped by a rapid recovery in the rouble.

In the week to May 27, the consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged after declining 0.02% in the previous week for the first time since August 2021, data from statistics service Rosstat showed.

In annual terms, inflation slowed to 17.35% from 17.51%, the economy ministry said, after data showed consumer demand measured by retail sales slumped in April.

Inflation is slowing even after the central bank lowered its key interest rate to 11% in May and said it saw room for more cuts this year, as it tries to manage a shrinking economy and high inflation.

So far this year, consumer prices in Russia have risen 11.82%, Rosstat said.

Prices for nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have risen sharply in recent weeks as Russia encountered logistics disruptions and increased volatility in the rouble.

Annual inflation has slowed to 17.51% as of May 20 from 17.83% in April, which was its highest since January 2002. The central bank expects inflation to reach its 4% target in 2024.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that inflation wouldn't exceed 15% this year.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pBiden announces new $700 million in military aid for Ukraine
RE
01:15pBiden announces new $700 million in military aid for Ukraine
RE
01:12pWall St slides 1% as strong factory data fans fears of aggressive rate hikes
RE
01:10pPrivate equity industry like a Ponzi scheme, says Amundi CIO
RE
01:09pBiden announces new weapons package for Ukraine
RE
01:09pInvestors call for human rights report at gunmaker Sturm Ruger
RE
01:07pTrustee for gazprom germania empowered to fill rehden natural g…
RE
01:03pBritain approves plans for new Shell North Sea gas field
RE
01:03pFED'S BULLARD : high inflation 'straining' credibility
RE
01:01pOpenSea employee charged with insider trading in NFTs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
2Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
3Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
4Stocks slip, bond yields rise on inflation worries
5THYSSENKRUPP : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS