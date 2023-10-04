MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline and diesel prices rose on Wednesday after a report that a fuel export ban could be eased, partially reversing the fall seen since the ban was announced two weeks ago.

Diesel prices were 3.6% higher on the day at 57,296 roubles per tonne, according to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices edged up 0.8% to 56,321 roubles ($566.41) per tonne, according to exchange data.

Diesel prices on the local exchange have fallen by 21% since the ban was introduced on Sept. 21 while gasoline prices are down 10%.

The Russian government is ready to ease a ban on diesel exports in coming days, the daily Kommersant reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

Separately, TASS news agency cited Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov as saying that the government "at all levels" had been discussing partial permission for fuel exports.

($1 = 99.2125 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)