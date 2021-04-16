Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

04/16/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said it now expected Russia's central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next Friday following U.S. sanctions on the country's sovereign debt market.

Washington on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry, to punish Moscow for election interference, cyber hacking and bullying Ukraine.

Russia denies the allegations.

"Despite the muted market reaction so far and hence minor implications for inflation, we think that the CBR (Russia's central bank) would want to give extra support to the market," Alina Slyusarchuk at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

"We now see the probability shifting towards a 50bp hike to 5.00% at the next meeting on April 23," she said, adding she had previously expected a smaller hike.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan also said the risk of Russia's central bank hiking its policy rate by 50 bps rather than 25 bps had increased with the new sanctions.

"On the monetary policy front, since the new sanctions open a new chapter in using financial sanctions against Russia, risk premia in Russian local currency assets may remain elevated for longer, which may ultimately lift CBR’s assessment of a neutral policy rate," said Saad Siddiqui at JPMorgan in a note to clients. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aTurkey bans use of cryptocurrencies for payments, sends Bitcoin down
RE
02:47aFrance eyeing possible re-opening of some cultural and leisure venues from mid-May
RE
02:43aOil climbs to four-week high on strong China data, demand revival
RE
02:41aAshmore's assets down by 3% as market volatility hits performance
RE
02:40aRussia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan
RE
02:38aMultiple People Shot at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis
DJ
02:35aSlow vaccine rollouts biggest risk to euro zone economy
RE
02:34aINDIA'S MONSOON RAINS FORECAST TO BE AVERAGE IN 2021 : weather office
RE
02:28aWorld stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes
RE
02:27aWorld stocks near record highs as China, U.S. data back global recovery hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2China's GDP hits record growth but post-COVID recovery seen losing steam
3Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
4Thermo Fisher expands pharma service business with $17.4 billion PPD acquisition
5BETER BED HOLDING N.V. : BETER BED N : Holding outperforms market trends with strong online growth during mand..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ