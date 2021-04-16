Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said it now
expected Russia's central bank to raise interest rates by 50
basis points next Friday following U.S. sanctions on the
country's sovereign debt market.
Washington on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies,
expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying
sovereign bonds from Russia's central bank, national wealth fund
and Finance Ministry, to punish Moscow for election
interference, cyber hacking and bullying Ukraine.
Russia denies the allegations.
"Despite the muted market reaction so far and hence minor
implications for inflation, we think that the CBR (Russia's
central bank) would want to give extra support to the market,"
Alina Slyusarchuk at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.
"We now see the probability shifting towards a 50bp hike to
5.00% at the next meeting on April 23," she said, adding she had
previously expected a smaller hike.
Meanwhile, JPMorgan also said the risk of Russia's central
bank hiking its policy rate by 50 bps rather than 25 bps had
increased with the new sanctions.
"On the monetary policy front, since the new sanctions open
a new chapter in using financial sanctions against Russia, risk
premia in Russian local currency assets may remain elevated for
longer, which may ultimately lift CBR’s assessment of a neutral
policy rate," said Saad Siddiqui at JPMorgan in a note to
clients.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)