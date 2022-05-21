Russia says 963 Americans are banned from entering, adds 26 new Canadians

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it had so
far banned 963 Americans from entering the country - including
previously announced moves against President Joe Biden and other
top officials - and would continue to retaliate against what it
called hostile U.S. actions.
The largely symbolic travel bans form part of a downward
spiral in Russia's relations with the West since its Feb. 24
invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Washington and its allies to
impose drastic sanctions on Moscow and step up arms supplies to
Ukraine.
Separately, the Foreign Ministry said it had added 26 new
names to a list of Canadians it has barred from traveling to
Russia, including defense chiefs, defense industry executives
and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau.
Publishing the full list of banned Americans for the first
time, the ministry said: "We emphasize that the hostile actions
taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States
itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff."
It said Russian counter-sanctions were a necessary response
aimed at "forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to
impose a neo-colonial 'rules-based world order' on the rest of
the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical
realities."
Previously announced names on the huge list included
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd
Austin and CIA chief William Burns.
The new Canadian list was published four days after Canada
introduced a bill that will ban President Vladimir Putin and
about 1,000 members of his government and military from
traveling there.
It included Jocelyn Paul, Eric Kenny and Angus Topshee, who
were named last month as the new heads of the Canadian army, air
force and navy, and executives of companies including Lockheed
Martin Canada and Raytheon Canada.
In response to sanctions, Russia had already banned Justin
Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and hundreds of
other Canadians from entering the country.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)