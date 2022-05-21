Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia says 963 Americans are banned from entering, adds 26 new Canadians

05/21/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden holds Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it had so far banned 963 Americans from entering the country - including previously announced moves against President Joe Biden and other top officials - and would continue to retaliate against what it called hostile U.S. actions.

The largely symbolic travel bans form part of a downward spiral in Russia's relations with the West since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Washington and its allies to impose drastic sanctions on Moscow and step up arms supplies to Ukraine.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry said it had added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Publishing the full list of banned Americans for the first time, the ministry said: "We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff."

It said Russian counter-sanctions were a necessary response aimed at "forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial 'rules-based world order' on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities."

Previously announced names on the huge list included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns.

The new Canadian list was published four days after Canada introduced a bill that will ban President Vladimir Putin and about 1,000 members of his government and military from travelling there.

It included Jocelyn Paul, Eric Kenny and Angus Topshee, who were named last month as the new heads of the Canadian army, air force and navy, and executives of companies including Lockheed Martin Canada and Raytheon Canada.

In response to sanctions, Russia had already banned Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and hundreds of other Canadians from entering the country.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59aAustralia ousts conservatives after nine years, PM Morrison concedes
RE
09:22aFinland's president held "open and direct" talks with Turkey's Erdogan
RE
09:13aRussia says 963 Americans are banned from entering, adds 26 new Canadians
RE
09:05aAustralian prime minister concedes defeat in election
RE
08:52aRussia says 963 Americans are banned from entering, adds 26 new Canadians
RE
08:16aQatar seeks diversified gas customer base -minister tells Handelsblatt
RE
08:15aRussia publishes full list of 963 americans banned fro…
RE
08:11aRussia publishes full list of 963 americans banned fro…
RE
07:59aBiden, S.Korea's Yoon vow to deter N.Korea while offering COVID-19 aid
RE
07:48aExplainer-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia halts gas flow to Finland, says Mariupol steelworks siege has en..
2Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
3PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer
4Halo Collective's BudegaTM Westwood Dispensary to Open May 27
5Changes to Coor's management

HOT NEWS