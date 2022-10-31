Russia says Black Sea grain shipments 'risky' without its security guarantee

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) -
Russia said on Monday that it would be risky for Ukraine to
continue exporting grain via the Black Sea now that Moscow had
suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to
facilitate shipments.
"In conditions when Russia is talking about the
impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of shipping in these
areas, such a deal is hardly feasible, and it takes on a
different character - much more risky, dangerous and
unguaranteed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Peskov blamed the actions of the Ukrainian side for
disrupting the deal. Russia said on Saturday it was suspending
its participation after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of "blackmailing the world with
hunger".
Peskov said Russian contacts with Turkey and the United
Nations, which brokered the grain export deal in July, were
continuing. He declined to comment when asked what needed to
happen, from Russia's point of view, for the deal to be resumed.
Twelve ships carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on
Monday despite Russia's withdrawal from the deal.
The move has sparked an outcry from Ukraine, NATO, the
European Union and the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden
on Saturday called Russia's move "purely outrageous" and said it
would increase starvation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken accused Moscow of weaponising food.
