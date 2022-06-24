Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia says EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences

06/24/2022 | 06:52pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(Reuters) -Russia on Friday said the decision by European Union leaders to accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates would have negative consequences and amounted to the EU's "enslaving" neighbouring countries.

Although it could take years for the countries to join the European bloc, the decision to accept them as candidates is a symbol of the EU's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, called the move an attempt to encroach on Russia's sphere of influence within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) made up of ex-Soviet states.

"With the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries, the European Union has confirmed that it continues to actively exploit the CIS on a geopolitical level, to use it to 'contain' Russia," she said in a statement.

"They are not thinking of the negative consequences of such a step."

By expanding to Ukraine and Moldova, two former Soviet republics, Zakharova said, the EU was sacrificing its democratic ideals at the expense of "unrestrained expansion and the political and economic enslavement of its neighbours."

Moscow has said it needed to send troops into Ukraine, in part, to prevent its territory from being used to attack Russia. Western countries and Kyiv say Russia's claims are a baseless pretext to justify a land grab.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pUK officials rule out suspected case of foot and mouth disease
RE
02:25pWall Street climbs over 2% at end of strong week
RE
02:10pIMF executive board approves first review of Argentina program -source
RE
02:06pLatin America's leaders are waging 'war' on inflation; so far they're losing
RE
02:04pIn an empty Oklahoma abortion clinic, staff cling to hope
RE
01:54pAs deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
RE
01:53pAnalysis-Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics
RE
01:52pRussia says EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences
RE
01:52pRussia says EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences
RE
01:49pAnalysis-Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Defensive stocks lead rebound in FTSE 100
2Ryanair cabin staff strike cancels dozens of flights in Europe
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Deutsche Bank from Sell to Neutral
4ZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
5Valneva Announces Successful Outcome of its AGM and Appointment of two ..

HOT NEWS