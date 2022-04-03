Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia says Kyiv attempts to disrupt peace talks with Bucha 'provocation'

04/03/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 3 (Reuters) - Moscow's request for a U.N. Security Council meeting is to discuss Kyiv's attempts to disrupt peace talks and escalate violence with a "provocation" in Bucha, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"Russian Federation requested a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in connection with the provocation of the Ukrainian military and radicals in the city of Bucha," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

"The idea behind the next crime of the 'Kyiv's regime' is the disruption of peace negotiations and the escalation of violence." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pHungary's isolation, economic woes will make Orban's fourth term his toughest yet
RE
05:44pHungary's isolation, economic woes will make Orban's fourth term his toughest yet
RE
05:26pExplosions heard in Ukraine's city of Kherson - local media
RE
05:26pExplosions heard in ukraine's city of kherson - local media…
RE
05:08pExplosions heard in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa - Reuters witness
RE
05:08pExplosions heard in ukraine's southern port city of odesa - reut…
RE
05:08pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:05pUK military intelligence says heavy fighting continues in Mariupol
RE
05:02pCuracao weighing bids to restart, run the island's oil refinery
RE
04:56pUk military intelligence-mariupol continue to be subject to stri…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UKRAINE'S MARCH EXPORTS INCLUDE 1.1 MLN T CORN, 309,000 T WH…
2Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo
3Bayer : presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety o..
4Oil prices set to open after largest weekly fall in 2 years,traders awa..
5Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal

HOT NEWS