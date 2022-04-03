Russia says Kyiv attempts to disrupt peace talks with Bucha 'provocation'

April 3 (Reuters) - Moscow's request for a U.N. Security
Council meeting is to discuss Kyiv's attempts to disrupt peace
talks and escalate violence with a "provocation" in Bucha,
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on
Sunday.
"Russian Federation requested a meeting of the U.N. Security
Council in connection with the provocation of the Ukrainian
military and radicals in the city of Bucha," Zakharova wrote on
her Telegram channel.
"The idea behind the next crime of the 'Kyiv's regime' is
the disruption of peace negotiations and the escalation of
violence."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis)