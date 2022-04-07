Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal

04/07/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference, in Moscow

(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal containing "unacceptable" elements at variance with a previous agreement, comments that Kyiv dismissed as "pure propaganda".

The Kremlin has said talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as it would like, and has accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crimes allegations against Russian troops in Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine had presented a draft agreement on Wednesday that deviated from proposals both sides' negotiators had agreed on.

Ukraine's new draft, according to Lavrov, said the status of Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, should be raised at a meeting between the two countries' presidents.

It also said Ukraine could hold military drills with foreign countries without receiving Russia's permission, something Moscow disagrees with.

"Such inability to agree once again highlights Kyiv's true intentions, its position of drawing out and even undermining the talks by moving away from the understandings reached," Lavrov said, adding that the proposals were "unacceptable".

Kyiv says it is committed to the talks but is not willing to give up its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak, one of Ukraine's negotiators, said Lavrov's comments should be seen as a tactic to undermine Ukraine or divert attention from war crime accusations against Russian troops.

"To make any changes to our position to weaken it would be pointless," he said in written comments to Reuters.

"Mr Lavrov is not directly related to the negotiation process, and so his statements are pure propaganda."

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.

Lavrov said Russia was now keen to continue with the talks and secure its own demands.

"Despite all the provocations, the Russian delegation will continue with the negotiation process, pressing for our own draft agreement that clearly and fully outlines our initial and key positions and requirements," he said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) 8.06% 187.8 Delayed Quote.31.17%
SECURE, INC. -7.47% 1190 Delayed Quote.-49.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.40% 79.033 Delayed Quote.12.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:46aU.S. Senate backs removal of 'most-favored' trade status for Russia
RE
10:46aRussia to investigate 'inhumane' treatment of POWs in Ukraine
RE
10:44aSterling falls versus euro after ECB minutes' 'hawkish tilt'
RE
10:43aWhy the U.S. is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria
RE
10:43aWhy the U.S. is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria
RE
10:42aDEFIANCE, TEARS, TREPIDATION : Ukraine's capital awakens after Russian troops withdraw
RE
10:38aIndia says focus is on stabilising economic ties with Russia
RE
10:32aUK finance regulators should pay heed to energy security policy, says Sunak
RE
10:32aOver two thirds of Africans infected by COVID virus since pandemic began - WHO
RE
10:31aRussia says Ukraine presented 'unacceptable' draft peace deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
2Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
3Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
4Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger
5Beware of MuskMania

HOT NEWS