Russia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol

* Moscow steps up assault in Ukraine's south, eastern Donbas
* 20 civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant
* Odesa airport, Luhansk and Donetsk hit with missiles
DOBROPILLIA/KYIV, Ukraine, May 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's
shelling killed and injured its own civilians in the southern
region of Kherson, Russia said on Sunday, after pounding
southern and eastern areas with missile strikes, while some
civilians got away from a steel plant in besieged Mariupol.
Moscow has turned its focus to Ukraine's south and east
after failing to capture the capital Kyiv in a nine-week assault
that has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and
forced more than 5 million to flee abroad.
Its forces have captured the town of Kherson, giving them a
foothold just 100 km (60 miles) north of Russian-annexed Crimea,
and have mostly occupied Mariupol, the strategic eastern port
city on the Azov Sea.
Russia's defense ministry accused Ukraine's forces of
shelling a school, kindergarten and cemetery in the villages of
Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka in the Kherson region, the Russian
RIA news agency said on Sunday.
The ministry gave no further details. There was no immediate
response from Ukraine to the report, which Reuters could not
independently verify.
But Ukraine's military said in a bulletin on Sunday that
Russian forces were fighting to break beyond Kherson's
administrative borders and prepare the way for attacks on the
cities of Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih.
Russia's control of Kherson will help sustain its advances
to the north and west and improve its control of Crimea, British
military intelligence said in a Twitter update.
Russia declared victory in Mariupol on April 21, even as
hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians took shelter in the
Azovstal steel works.
The United Nations has urged an evacuation deal. On Saturday
a Ukrainian fighter inside said some 20 women and children had
made it out.
"We are getting civilians out of the rubble with ropes -
it's the elderly, women and children," said the fighter,
Sviatoslav Palamar, referring to wreckage within the plant,
which sprawls 4 sq km (1.5 sq miles).
Palamar said Russia and Ukraine were respecting a local
ceasefire, and he hoped the evacuated civilians would be taken
to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to the northwest.
There was no comment from Russia or the United Nations on
the evacuations. Hundreds of Ukrainians remain inside the steel
works, Ukrainian officials say.
ODESA STRIKE
A Russian missile launched from Crimea destroyed the runway
at the main airport in the city of Odesa to the west, said
regional governor Maksym Marchenko, but no one was hurt.
The airport could no longer be used, Ukraine's military
said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to rebuild it, saying
in a late-night video speech, "Odesa will never forget Russia's
behavior towards it."
There was no comment on the strike from Moscow, whose forces
have sporadically targeted Ukraine's third-largest city, where
eight people were killed in a recent Russian strike, Ukrainian
officials said.
Moscow's assault in the south aims in part to link the area
with Crimea as it pushes for complete control of Ukraine's
eastern Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists already
controlled parts of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces before
Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.
In his speech, Zelenskiy said Russia was "gathering
additional forces for new attacks against our military in the
east of the country" and "trying to increase pressure in the
Donbas."
Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm
Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the
West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war
of aggression.
Despite weeks of peace talks, both sides looked to be as far
apart as ever on Saturday.
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of carrying out atrocities in
areas near Kyiv in early April, a claim denied by Moscow.
Negotiators last met face-to-face on March 29, and have since
spoken by video link.
'EVERYTHING IS DESTROYED'
The United States and its European allies have imposed
sweeping sanctions on Russia's economy and supplied Ukraine with
weapons and humanitarian aid.
U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking a $33 billion aid
package for Kyiv, including $20 billion for weapons.
Britain will continue "to give the Ukrainians the equipment
they need to defend themselves," Prime Minister Boris Johnson
said on Saturday.
Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation
online, Britain's Foreign Office warned on Sunday.
"We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to
invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin’s illegal
war," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
In the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk, the shockwave from a
strike on Saturday blew in the windows of an apartment building
and left a large crater in the yard.
Standing in his living room, a resident who gave only his
first name, Andriy, said his partner was knocked unconscious.
"Thank God the four children were in the kitchen," he said.
People sifted through belongings to salvage what they could.
"At around 9:20 a.m. this happiness flew to our house," said
another resident, Oleh, sarcastically. "Everything is
destroyed."
At least one person died as a result of Russia’s strikes on
Ukraine’s Luhansk region, its governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote in
a social media post. He said Russia launched 19 attacks on
residential areas in its cities and towns on Saturday.
Russia reported more Ukrainian strikes on its territory.
Officials in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine and
Belarus, said air defenses had kept out a Ukrainian aircraft,
but the resulting shelling hit parts of a Russian oil terminal.
South of Bryansk, in Kursk, another border region, several
shells were fired from Ukraine toward a Russian checkpoint, said
the regional governor, Roman Starovoit, but with no casualties
or damage.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for such incidents
but it described a series of blasts in Russia's south on
Wednesday as payback and "karma" for Moscow's invasion.
