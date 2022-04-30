Log in
Russia says civilians killed in shelling by Ukraine near Kherson - RIA news agency

04/30/2022 | 10:29pm EDT
May 1 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said shelling by Ukraine's forces of villages in the Kherson region has killed and injured civilians, the Russian RIA news agency reported early on Sunday.

The ministry said Ukrainian forces shelled a school, a kindergarten and a cemetery in the villages of Kyselivka and Shyroka Balka. It gave no information on how many people were killed or injured, or when the shelling took place.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the report. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
