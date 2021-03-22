Russia says clinical trials for one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine are complete

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia has completed clinical
trials for its one-shot "Sputnik-Light" version of its COVID-19
vaccine, the health minister said on state television on Monday.
Russia said in January that it would trial the slimmed-down
vaccine as a possible "temporary" solution to help countries
with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.
Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will
remain the main version used in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 4.3 million
Russians had received both shots of the vaccine and also
announced that he would get vaccinated on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing
by Alison Williams and Giles Elgood)