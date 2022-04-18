Russia says destroyed foreign-made weapons stored near Ukraine's Lviv - TASS
04/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
(Reuters) - Russian air forces carried out air strikes at a logistics centre of the Ukrainian army near the city of Lviv and destroyed a large number of foreign-made weapons stored there, TASS news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Monday.
The Russian forces have also destroyed a repair centre for Tochka U ballistic missiles in the city of Dnipro, the ministry said, according to TASS.