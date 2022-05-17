Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia says fertiliser producers want to ship potash

05/17/2022 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian fertiliser producers were trying to fulfil contracts despite Western sanctions against them, which posed a risk to global food security.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about a reported proposal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Russia allow the shipment of some Ukrainian grain to alleviate a global food crisis in return for facilitation of Russian and Belarusian exports of potash fertiliser, currently restricted under sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov said Russia's suppliers were interested in fulfilling international contracts, but that "sanctions have been introduced, which are boomeranging all over the world".

Russia's decision to send its troops into Ukraine almost three months ago has prevented Ukraine using its main ports on the Black and Azov seas, and cut its grain exports alone this month by more than half compared to the same period last year.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus - which has backed Moscow in its intervention in Ukraine - account for more than 40% of global exports of the crop nutrient potash.

Guterres has said 36 countries count on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports, including some of the poorest and most vulnerable in the world. A U.N. food agency official said May 6 that nearly 25 million tonnes of grains were stuck in Ukraine.

But Peskov said Ukraine's ports were heavily mined, and that President Vladimir Putin had told Guterres during recent talks in Moscow that removing the mines would be a very complex operation. At least four of Ukraine's main ports are now under the control of Russian forces.

(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:51aELON MUSK : Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter
RE
06:48aS.AFRICAN RETAILER PICK N PAY TO CUT OVER $186 MILLION IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS : Ceo
RE
06:48aFrance's Engie to pay Russia's Gazprom in euros this month
RE
06:47aPennsylvania, North Carolina midterm primaries latest test of Trump's sway
RE
06:47aShopee-owner Sea tops revenue estimates on e-commerce strength
RE
06:46aRussia says fertiliser producers want to ship potash
RE
06:45aGold firms in narrow range as dollar backs off highs
RE
06:45aInvestors rush to cash as growth optimism hits record low - BofA
RE
06:44aEU won't relax green goals because of Ukraine war - Dombrovskis
RE
06:43aIndia's Bharti Airtel beats quarterly profit estimates on tariff hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Musk links deal progress on proof of spam bot share on Twitter
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..
5Marketmind: Apocalypse now?

HOT NEWS