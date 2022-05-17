Russia says fertiliser producers want to ship potash

May 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian
fertiliser producers were trying to fulfil contracts despite
Western sanctions against them, which posed a risk to global
food security.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question
about a reported proposal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres that Russia allow the shipment of some Ukrainian grain
to alleviate a global food crisis in return for facilitation of
Russian and Belarusian exports of potash fertiliser, currently
restricted under sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.
Peskov said Russia's suppliers were interested in fulfilling
international contracts, but that "sanctions have been
introduced, which are boomeranging all over the world".
Russia's decision to send its troops into Ukraine almost
three months ago has prevented Ukraine using its main ports on
the Black and Azov seas, and cut its grain exports alone this
month by more than half compared to the same period last year.
Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of
global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn,
barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus
- which has backed Moscow in its intervention in Ukraine -
account for more than 40% of global exports of the crop nutrient
potash.
Guterres has said 36 countries count on Russia and Ukraine
for more than half of their wheat imports, including some of the
poorest and most vulnerable in the world. A U.N. food agency
official said May 6 that nearly 25 million tonnes of grains were
stuck in Ukraine.
But Peskov said Ukraine's ports were heavily mined, and that
President Vladimir Putin had told Guterres during recent talks
in Moscow that removing the mines would be a very complex
operation. At least four of Ukraine's main ports are now under
the control of Russian forces.
(Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)