Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Russia,
Turkey, Syria and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy
Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media
on Sunday.
"On the agenda now is the organisation of a meeting of the
heads of foreign affairs in a quadripartite format," TASS news
agency cited Bogdanov as saying in an interview.
"The mode of it and the terms are being worked out." No
further details were provided.
In December, the defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and
Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William
Mallard)