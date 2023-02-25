Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works

02/25/2023 | 09:45pm EST
Feb 26 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on Sunday.

"On the agenda now is the organisation of a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs in a quadripartite format," TASS news agency cited Bogdanov as saying in an interview.

"The mode of it and the terms are being worked out." No further details were provided.

In December, the defence ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS