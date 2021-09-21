Russia says it agrees on terms for supply of its beef to China

Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter, suspended beef exports to its No. 1 customer China after confirming two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants earlier this month.

The Russian watchdog and China's customs administration signed a protocol on terms for checks, quarantine and requirements for veterinary certificates for Russian beef, Rosselkhoznadzor said.

Supplies of beef from Russia to China are small, with only two Russian producers at present allowed by Beijing to supply their product. Interfax news agency said Russia supplied 3,660 tonnes of beef to China in the first quarter of 2021.

Russia, a beef importer itself, banned certain cattle and beef imports from two Brazilian states after confirmation of the disease in the South American country.

