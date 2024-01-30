(Reuters) -Russia reported it downed 11 drones launched by Ukraine over occupied Crimea, with the Kyiv military saying it hit a Russian air defence radar station on the peninsula.

RIA state news agency citing Moscow's defence ministry said a total of 11 drones were shot down over Crimea overnight. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by Kyiv's Western allies as an illegal land grab.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol in Crimea, said on the Telegram messaging app there was no damage from the attack on Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city and a major Black Sea port.

Ukraine's Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces said on Telegram that the military hit the radar station on Tuesday morning near the Rozdolne settlement.

Ukraine-launched drones were also downed over the Belgorod. Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions, Russian agencies reported.

Drone debris fell on the roof of a non-residential building on the outskirts of the city of Kaluga, the administrative centre of the Kaluga region, but there was no major damage or injuries, the region's governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Kyiv has intensified its air attacks in recent months, in what it says are strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure to undermine Moscow's war efforts.

