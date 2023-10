Russia says it held talks with U.S. and EU on Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of crisis

October 04, 2023 at 06:14 am EDT Share

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia exchanged views with the United States and the European Union on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of the lightning military operation by Azerbaijan last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Politico earlier reported that top officials from the United States and the EU met their Russian counterparts in Turkey for emergency talks about Karabakh just days before Azerbaijan launched its operation in the breakaway region. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)