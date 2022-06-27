Russia says it is expelling eight Greek diplomats

The foreign ministry said it had summoned the Greek ambassador to protest over what it called "the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, including the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kyiv regime".

The ministry said it had also protested against a Greek decision to declare a group of Russian diplomats "personae non gratae".

Greece is a member of NATO and the European Union and has joined EU sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)