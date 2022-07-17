Russia says it shot down Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter, SU-25 aircraft

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said
on Sunday its aircraft shot down a Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter
near the eastern town of Sloviansk and a SU-25 aircraft in
Kharkiv region, as Moscow has stepped up its military operation.
The army also said that its long-range air-based missiles
have destroyed a depot in an industrial zone in southern
Ukrainian city of Odesa that stored Harpoon anti-ship missiles
delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries.
Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.
(Reporting by Reuters)