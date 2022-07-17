Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter, SU-25 aircraft

07/17/2022
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its aircraft shot down a Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter near the eastern town of Sloviansk and a SU-25 aircraft in Kharkiv region, as Moscow has stepped up its military operation.

The army also said that its long-range air-based missiles have destroyed a depot in an industrial zone in southern Ukrainian city of Odesa that stored Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries.

Reuters could not immediately verify the claims. (Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
