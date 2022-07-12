Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia says it will deepen defence cooperation with Myanmar

07/12/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Myanmar celebrates 76th anniversary of the founding of its national army

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Myanmar are to deepen their defence cooperation after a meeting in Moscow between Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, and top Russian defence officials, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the meeting had taken place on Monday, and that Hlaing was in Russia on a private visit.

"The meeting ... confirmed the mutual disposition to consistently build up multifaceted cooperation between the military departments of the two countries," the statement read.

Thomas Andrews, the United Nations human rights expert on Myanmar, said in February that Russia had supplied the junta with drones, two types of fighter jet, and two kinds of armoured vehicle, one with air defence systems.

Chaos has gripped Myanmar since a military coup in early 2021 ended a decade of tentative democracy, triggering protests that the junta's troops suppressed with lethal force.

The United Nations has said its investigations show the military has committed mass killings and crimes against humanity. The junta has said it is seeking to restore peace and order.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pLockheed delivers first model of new rocket launcher to U.S. Army
RE
01:43pRussia says it will deepen defence cooperation with Myanmar
RE
01:42pLosses deepen after USDA raises supply outlook, trims some demand
RE
01:39pFormer White House counsel Cipollone testifies Trump should have conceded election
RE
01:37pU.S. raises sugar import projection by nearly 500,000 short tonnes
RE
01:35pBrazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia, foreign minister says
RE
01:30p'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards
RE
01:27pFED'S BARKIN : Inflation will come down but not predictably
RE
01:27pJill Biden apologizes after saying Latinos as unique as 'breakfast tacos'
RE
01:20pMoody's cuts Mexican power utility CFE's credit rating; improves outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD Shares Fall on Speculation of Selling by Warren Buffett
2Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Eli Lilly, Hammerson, Mondelez, Twi..
3Spanish Banking Stocks Tumble on New Taxes
4Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'a..
5Amazon issued 13,000 disciplinary notices at single U.S. warehouse

HOT NEWS