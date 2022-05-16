Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia says it will evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal

05/16/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday that it had agreed to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the bunkers below the besieged Azovstal steel works in Mariupol to a medical facility in the Russian-controlled town of Novoazovsk.

"An agreement has been reached on the removal of the wounded," the Moscow defence ministry said in a statement.

"A humanitarian corridor has been opened through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk."

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian television: "Any information can harm the processes that are taking place ... Inasmuch as the process is under way, we can't say what's happening right now."

As Russian forces pummelled Mariupol for nearly two months, some civilians and Ukrainian fighters sought refuge in the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.

Most civilians were evacuated from the plant this month after the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross brokered a deal with Russia and Ukraine.

But Ukrainian fighters remain at the plant. Videos and pictures posted online have shown some with serious injuries.

Relatives appealed on Monday to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to help extract the defenders.

Natalia Zaritskaya, wife of a member of the Ukrainian Azov Battalion, told reporters: "The ring around Azovstal has tightened. We can't delay any further. We pin our last hope and believe that through the joint efforts of Turkey, through its President Erdogan, and China, through its President Xi Jinping, and God himself, it is possible to save Azovstal and the people who are there on the cusp of life and death.

"They are in hell. They receive new wounds every day. They are without legs or arms, exhausted, without medicines."

On Sunday, brightly burning white munitions were seen raining down on the steel works in what a British military expert said looked like an attack with phosphorus or other incendiary weapons.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pFrance's Macron picks Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister
RE
12:23pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:22pSterling steadies as BoE's Bailey says inflation is 'bad situation'
RE
12:21pChicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports
RE
12:21pAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
RE
12:21pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
12:19pDemocratic frontrunner in Pennsylvania Senate primary to skip rally after stroke
RE
12:19pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS