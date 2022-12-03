Russia says it won't accept oil price cap and is preparing response

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia "will not accept" a price cap
on its oil and is analysing how to respond, the Kremlin said in
comments reported on Saturday, in response to a deal by Western
powers aimed at limiting a key source of funding for its war in
Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had made
preparations for Friday's price cap announcement by the Group of
Seven nations, the European Union and Australia, the Russian
state news agency TASS reported.
"We will not accept this cap," RIA news agency quoted him as
saying. He added that Russia would conduct a rapid analysis of
the agreement and respond after that, RIA reported.
Russia has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to
countries that implement the cap - a stance reaffirmed by
Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow's ambassador to international
organisations in Vienna, in posts on social media on Saturday.
"Starting from this year Europe will live without Russian
oil," he said.
The G7 price cap will allow non-EU countries to continue
importing seaborne Russian crude oil, but it will prohibit
shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling
cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for
less than $60. That could complicate the shipment of Russian
crude priced above the cap, even to countries which are not part
of the agreement.
Russian Urals crude traded at around $67 a barrel on Friday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the cap will
particularly benefit low- and medium-income countries that have
borne the brunt of high energy and food prices.
"With Russia's economy already contracting and its budget
increasingly stretched thin, the price cap will immediately cut
into (President Vladimir) Putin’s most important source of
revenue," Yellen said in a statement.
In comments published on Telegram, Russia's embassy in the
United States criticised what it called the "dangerous" Western
move and said Moscow would continue to find buyers for its oil.
"Steps like these will inevitably result in increasing
uncertainty and imposing higher costs for raw materials'
consumers," it said.
"Regardless of the current flirtations with the dangerous
and illegitimate instrument, we are confident that Russian oil
will continue to be in demand."
