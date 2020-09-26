Log in
Russia sees oil output rising after OPEC+ deal expires in 2022: economy ministry

09/26/2020 | 09:04am EDT
Russia expects its oil production to increase after the current OPEC+ deal on output curbs runs its course in April 2022, data from the economy ministry published on Saturday showed.

Russia, which the ministry expects to produce 507.4 million tonnes of oil this year, is seen increasing its production over the next three years to 560 million tonnes, or 11.2 million barrels per day, in 2023.

Ministry data forecasts an increase in oil exports to 266.2 million tonnes by 2023, slightly lower than last year's exports.

The ministry forecast oil exports of 225 million tonnes this year, down from 269.2 million tonnes in 2019.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 41.78 Delayed Quote.-36.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 78.106 Delayed Quote.23.82%
WTI -0.42% 40.091 Delayed Quote.-34.31%
