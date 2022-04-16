Russia sets 0300 GMT deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender

April 17 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry has told the
Ukrainian forces still fighting in the besieged southern port of
Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time
(0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives.
Russia's earlier claim that its troops had cleared the urban
area of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst
humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified.
It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian
forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.
Moscow said the remaining fighters in Mariupol - who it says
are both Ukrainian and foreign - are blockaded in the Azovstal
steelworks plant.
"Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has
developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being
guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces
offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign
mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop
any hostilities and lay down their arms," the defence ministry
said in a statement.
"All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives
will be spared."
Under the terms of deal proposed by Russia on Saturday, the
remaining defenders in the Azovstal plant would leave between 6
a.m. and 1 p.m. Moscow time, without weapons or ammunition.
The start of the surrender would be indicated by raising
flags, the ministry said: "From the Russian side - red; from the
Ukrainian side - white, around the whole perimeter of Azovstal."
There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the offer.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on
Saturday of "deliberately trying to destroy everyone" in
Mariupol and said his government was in touch with the
defenders. But he did not address Moscow's claim that Ukrainian
forces were no longer in urban districts.
"I want to be heard correctly right now: there has not been
a single day since the beginning of the blockade of Mariupol
that we have not been seeking a solution - military or
diplomatic," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"But finding this solution is extremely difficult. Until
now, there has not been a 100% realistic option."
Mariupol, with its strategic location on the coast of the
Azov Sea, has been a target since the start of the war. It lies
on the route between the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea to
the west, and the Donetsk region to the east, which has been
partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.
The Russian defence ministry said also that it has
"evacuated" 168,000 people out of Mariupol so far. Ukraine has
said that thousands have been forcefully departed.
Efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol - some with the
help of the International Committee of the Red Cross - have
repeatedly broken down, with both sides blaming each other.
The total capture of Mariupol would give Russia an option to
build a land bridge to Crimea and control the entire north shore
of the Sea of Azov.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan
Writing by Lidia Kelly;)