Russia should respond symmetrically to asset freezes by 'unfriendly countries' - Duma chairman

05/01/2022 | 02:07am EDT
May 1 (Reuters) - Russia should respond symmetrically to the freezing of Russian assets by some "unfriendly countries," Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman on Russia's state Duma, the lower house of parliament, wrote in a social media post on Sunday.

"It is right to take mirror measures towards businesses in Russia whose owners come from unfriendly countries, where such measures were taken: confiscate these assets," Volodin wrote.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
