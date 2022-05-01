Russia should respond symmetrically to asset freezes by 'unfriendly countries' - Duma chairman

May 1 (Reuters) - Russia should respond symmetrically to the
freezing of Russian assets by some "unfriendly countries,"
Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman on Russia's state Duma, the lower
house of parliament, wrote in a social media post on Sunday.
"It is right to take mirror measures towards businesses in
Russia whose owners come from unfriendly countries, where such
measures were taken: confiscate these assets," Volodin wrote.
