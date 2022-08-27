Log in
Russia shrugs off jobs impact after reports of Dell exiting the country

08/27/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Dell logo is seen on an item for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Many of the researchers and engineers working for Dell Technologies Inc. in Russia have already been offered new jobs, the industry ministry said, after media reports that the company was making a full exit from the Russian market.

Tech-focused publication CNews this week reported, citing unnamed sources from the company and the wider market, that Dell was due to fully exit the country and would be laying off all its local staff.

Another IT-focused news portal TAdviser published a similar report.

Dell, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. computer firm said in late February it had suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia and would closely monitor the situation to determine next steps.

"We are monitoring the development of the situation," the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak as saying on Friday. "According to our data, the vast majority of Dell's R&D centre specialists and support engineers in St Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producers."

Scores of Western companies have suspended operations in Russia since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS