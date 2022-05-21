Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russia stops gas flows to Finland over payments dispute

05/21/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Gazprom's gas processing facility at Bovanenkovo gas field

OSLO (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom on Saturday halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, in the latest escalation of an energy payments dispute with Western nations.

Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so.

The move by Gazprom comes at the same time as Finland is applying to join the NATO military alliance, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Gas imports through Imatra entry point have been stopped," Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid Finland said in a statement on Saturday.

Imatra is the entry point for Russian gas into Finland.

Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum on Friday said Gazprom had warned that flows would be halted from 0400 GMT on Saturday morning.

Gasum and Gazprom also confirmed on Saturday the flows had stopped.

"Natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract have been cut off," Gasum said in a statement.

"Starting from today, during the upcoming summer season, Gasum will supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline."

Balticconnector links Finland to neighbouring Estonia's gas grid.

Gazprom Export on Friday said flows would be cut because Gasum had not complied with the new Russian rules requiring settlement in roubles.

The majority of gas used in Finland comes from Russia but gas only accounts for about 5% of its annual energy consumption.

Most European supply contracts are denominated in euros or dollars and Moscow already cut off gas to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to comply with the new payment terms.

Gasum, the Finnish government and individual gas consuming companies in Finland have said they were prepared for a shutdown of Russian flows and that the country will manage without.

"The Finnish gas system is in balance both physically and commercially," Gasgrid said on Saturday.

Finland on Friday said it had agreed to charter a storage and regasification vessel from U.S. based Excelerate Energy to help replace Russian supplies, starting in the fourth quarter this year.

The vessel turns supercooled, liquefied natural gas (LNG), which arrives on ships, back into regular gas.

(Editing by Gwladys Fouche; editing by David Evans)

By Terje Solsvik


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aEgypt expects suez canal revenues at about $7 bln by the end of…
RE
04:48aEgypt expects tourism revenues at $10-12 bln by the end of curre…
RE
04:47aBiden, S.Korea's Yoon vow to deter N.Korea but offer COVID-19 aid
RE
04:43aUK PM Johnson must explain meeting with 'partygate' report author, says opposition Labour
RE
04:07aEarthquake hits north of Norway's Svalbard, no reports of damage
RE
03:56aU.S., others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion - officials
RE
03:27aShanghai inches towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defence
RE
03:13aRussia stops gas flows to Finland over payments dispute
RE
03:10aThree Italians kidnapped in southern Mali
RE
03:07aS&P raises South Africa's outlook to 'positive' on trade terms, fiscal discipline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Halo Collective's BudegaTM Westwood Dispensary to Open May 27
2Changes to Coor's management
3UPSTART HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH ..
4Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
5PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer

HOT NEWS