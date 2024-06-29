STORY: :: People are still trapped in this building hit by a deadly Russian strike, authorities say

:: Dnipro, Ukraine

:: June 28, 2024

:: Alice, block resident [NO LAST NAME GIVEN]

"We went to the corridor. Mom called me. My grandparents and I just went out to the corridor, and then, boom! The door just shattered, there was a burning smell. The dust rose. I fell to the floor. They tried to lift me up. I was afraid. I cried. I was afraid."

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko warned the death toll would likely rise as more people remained trapped in the building where four upper storeys collapsed as a result of the attack.

Later statements from the Interior Ministry said the fire at the site had been extinguished, the remains of one person had been detected underneath the rubble and two people were listed as missing.

Regional governor Serhiy Lysak said 12 people had been injured, including a 7-month-old infant. Three people were in severe condition.

Dnipro, which had a pre-war population of almost one million people, is a major Ukrainian city that lies on the road to the east of the country where the most intense fighting with Russian forces is raging.